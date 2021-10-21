Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

NYSE:KNX traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,271. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $54.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

