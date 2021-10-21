Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Klabin has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Klabin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Klabin in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

