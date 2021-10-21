Kirby (KEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kirby stock opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. Kirby has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kirby stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 108.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Kirby worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

