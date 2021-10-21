King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 7,200 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,317,000 after buying an additional 780,911 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 151.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 364,869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,432,000 after buying an additional 718,062 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

