King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 225 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $116.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,089,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,494,517. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

