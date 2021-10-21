King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.12 Million Stake in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.81% of ServiceSource International worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 43,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 28,854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 45,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 58,674 shares of company stock valued at $84,411. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.99. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 11.25%.

ServiceSource International Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

