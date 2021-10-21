King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

BLK stock opened at $902.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $895.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $870.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.90 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

