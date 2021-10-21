Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.54. 1,192,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,227,155. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

