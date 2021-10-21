Kind Ads Token (KIND) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $177,917.06 and $13.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00042731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00196123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00094678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.