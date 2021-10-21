Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce sales of $38.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.35 million and the highest is $44.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $18.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $135.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.70 million to $167.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.96 million, with estimates ranging from $135.08 million to $173.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million.

KRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRP traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 139,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,936. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

