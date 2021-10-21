KeyCorp Increases CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $29.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

CNP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

NYSE:CNP opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after buying an additional 8,439,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,415 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,395,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

