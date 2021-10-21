KeyCorp Comments on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued on Sunday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $8.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $195.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $195.51.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,816,000 after acquiring an additional 762,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 599,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $78,438,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

