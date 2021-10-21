Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €790.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €790.00 ($929.41) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €681.00 ($801.18) price objective on Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) target price on Kering in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on Kering in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €786.83 ($925.69).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of Kering stock opened at €646.60 ($760.71) on Wednesday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €671.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €696.95.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.