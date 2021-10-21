Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a C$6.50 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.17.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$4.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$933.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$1.49 and a 1-year high of C$5.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$32,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$80,579.08.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

