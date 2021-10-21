Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $879.31

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 879.31 ($11.49) and traded as high as GBX 935 ($12.22). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 922 ($12.05), with a volume of 25,811 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £663.92 million and a PE ratio of 12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 970.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 879.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

In other news, insider Michael Speakman sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93), for a total transaction of £30,105.90 ($39,333.55).

Keller Group Company Profile (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

