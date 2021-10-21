Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades RLI (NYSE:RLI) to “Outperform”

RLI (NYSE:RLI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $109.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RLI has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $117.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.05.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLI will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RLI by 20.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in RLI by 11.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in RLI by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in RLI by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its position in RLI by 16.4% during the second quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 82,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

