KBR (NYSE:KBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.19

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.19 and last traded at $43.16, with a volume of 4640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Get KBR alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.73 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 22.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000.

KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.