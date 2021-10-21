Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 20,191 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,191 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.42. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

