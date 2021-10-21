Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 62,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,421,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,551,000 after purchasing an additional 71,846 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $108.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

