Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

