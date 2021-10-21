Katrina Lake Sells 33,358 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,079,464.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $1,111,221.60.

On Friday, September 17th, Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,144,512.98.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,326,727.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,372,014.54.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after buying an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Wedbush started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

