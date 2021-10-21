Karura Price Hits $8.64 (KAR)

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Karura has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Karura coin can now be purchased for about $8.64 or 0.00013788 BTC on popular exchanges. Karura has a total market capitalization of $158.27 million and $7.45 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00068334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00071616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00102564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,625.57 or 0.99924323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.43 or 0.06477161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022421 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,314,791 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

