Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of KALU stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $113.99. 84,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,649. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -154.04 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $141.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $48,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $250,532. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,805 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

