K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Rating Reiterated by National Bankshares

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$11.75 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.21.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

KNT opened at C$7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$9.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 48.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.74.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that K92 Mining will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.