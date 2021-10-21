Jump Financial LLC Trims Holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of SuRo Capital worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 15.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 809,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 109,164 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 28.2% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 729,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 160,662 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 11.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 390,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 41,334 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 139.1% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 208,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 347,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

SSSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

SSSS opened at $13.60 on Thursday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 11,521.24%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SuRo Capital Corp. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 66.18%. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is presently -1,111.11%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $98,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

