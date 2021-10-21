Jump Financial LLC Decreases Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after acquiring an additional 311,763 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of LYV opened at $100.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $102.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.26.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

