Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,855 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,862,000 after purchasing an additional 181,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after acquiring an additional 566,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

