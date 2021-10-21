Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 127.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IGV opened at $431.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $413.52 and a 200-day moving average of $387.76. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

