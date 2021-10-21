Julius Knowles Sells 13,786 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 13,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $519,732.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Julius Knowles sold 4,383 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $175,889.79.

On Monday, October 4th, Julius Knowles sold 3,746 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $150,064.76.

On Friday, October 1st, Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $253,931.68.

On Monday, September 27th, Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,923,583.34.

KROS stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $890.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

