JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Captrust Financial Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 201.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $108,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after buying an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,205 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,887,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 217.3% in the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,200,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,913,000 after purchasing an additional 822,165 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,951 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.