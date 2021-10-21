JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Captrust Financial Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 201.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $108,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after buying an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,205 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,887,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 217.3% in the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,200,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,913,000 after purchasing an additional 822,165 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,951 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.