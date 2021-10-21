JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VCISY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Get Vinci alerts:

VCISY traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.64. 75,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,775. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.