JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 19,144 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after buying an additional 1,495,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 372.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after buying an additional 816,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after buying an additional 646,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,617,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after buying an additional 312,210 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $160.30 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $165.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

