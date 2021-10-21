JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 763,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.67% of Kosmos Energy worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.78. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

