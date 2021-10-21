JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 930

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PSON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 692.50 ($9.05).

PSON stock opened at GBX 624.20 ($8.16) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 745.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 798.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

