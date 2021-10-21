JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 6,800 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($90.15) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,331.54 ($69.66).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,885.50 ($63.83) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,192.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,740.26. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market capitalization of £79.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.