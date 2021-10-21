Jonathan Arnold Sells 1,661 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $131.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.31. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

