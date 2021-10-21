Johnson & Johnson to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend payment by 19.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Johnson & Johnson has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $10.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

JNJ stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,455,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,519. The company has a market capitalization of $430.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.5% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.95% of Johnson & Johnson worth $4,129,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

