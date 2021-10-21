Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,091,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,802,000 after buying an additional 173,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.2% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $431.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

