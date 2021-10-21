John Gannfors Sells 12,526 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP John Gannfors sold 12,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $569,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Gannfors also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, John Gannfors sold 7,474 shares of The ODP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $337,226.88.

The ODP stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 2.14. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in The ODP by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in The ODP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The ODP by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in The ODP by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About The ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

