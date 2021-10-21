Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 13,849 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $457,155.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $1,874,000.00.

COUR stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. Research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

COUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth $2,120,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $45,002,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

