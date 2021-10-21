Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESPR. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.14. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

