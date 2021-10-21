Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $124.11 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $126.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.62 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.54.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,779 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 7.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,365,000 after acquiring an additional 406,243 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

