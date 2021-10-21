JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. JD.com reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Shares of JD stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 261,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321,746. The firm has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,387,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 184.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in JD.com by 67.9% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

