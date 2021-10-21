JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €26.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.26 ($26.18).

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €22.60 ($26.59) on Monday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($43.41). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.08.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

