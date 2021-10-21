Jason Mironov Sells 156,363 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 156,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $10,685,847.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Jason Mironov sold 196,315 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $13,355,309.45.

On Monday, September 27th, Jason Mironov sold 10,400 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $707,200.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 705,398 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $48,157,521.46.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jason Mironov sold 415,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $28,266,339.44.

On Monday, August 30th, Jason Mironov sold 266,514 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $17,366,052.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Mironov sold 314,966 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $19,798,762.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $15,777,149.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 523,587 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $32,771,310.33.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $35,180,936.57.

On Monday, July 26th, Jason Mironov sold 654,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $35,575,988.20.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $68.30 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

