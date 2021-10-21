Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,768 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSML. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSML stock opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

