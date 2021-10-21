James Gentilcore Sells 18,498 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $2,404,370.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ENTG opened at $130.83 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.25.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after acquiring an additional 676,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,534,906,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,843,000 after acquiring an additional 293,613 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,150,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho started coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.
