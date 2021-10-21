James Gentilcore Sells 18,498 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $2,404,370.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $130.83 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after acquiring an additional 676,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,534,906,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,843,000 after acquiring an additional 293,613 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,150,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho started coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

