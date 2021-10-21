J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $210.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.50.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $195.03 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $195.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after buying an additional 907,873 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,816,000 after buying an additional 762,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,438,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

