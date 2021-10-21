IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Price Up 6.6%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $17.89. Approximately 10,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,297,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after buying an additional 295,366 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after buying an additional 2,271,402 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,799 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.