Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.00. The stock traded as high as C$10.29 and last traded at C$10.27, with a volume of 2065711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.90.

IVN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.87. The company has a current ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.2788911 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

